Man critical, 5 others seriously hurt in Beach Park crash

Six people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash late Friday in north suburban Beach Park.

A 23-year-old Winthrop Harbor man was driving a 2010 Kia Forte about 11:50 p.m., heading north on Green Bay Road near 33rd Street in Beach Park, when he moved into the southbound lanes to try to pass a northbound Kia Sorento, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The Forte collided with the Sorento and then crashed head-on into a southbound Audi A4 driven by a 26-year-old man from Beach Park, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Forte was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver and four passengers from the Audi were also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 36-year-old Zion man driving the Sorento was not hurt.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday by the sheriff’s office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.