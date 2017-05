Man critical after Albany Park shooting

A 43-year-old man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was driving at 2:24 a.m. in the 4100 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.