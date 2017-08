Man critical after East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot in the back early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Ohio, and he was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was unidentified and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. Area North detectives were investigating.

He was the third man shot in the neighborhood in about five hours from late Friday into early Saturday.