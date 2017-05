Man critical after Fernwood drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a Fernwood neighborhood drive-by shooting late Thursday on the Far South Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 41-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 10100 block of South LaSalle when someone in a vehicle shot him in the chest and hand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said the shooting was gang-related. No one was in custody early Friday.