Man critical after Gresham shooting

A man was critically wounded in a Gresham neighborhood drive-by shooting early Saturday on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was on the street in the 8300 block of South Peoria when a gray Jeep drove by about 4 a.m. and at least one person inside opened fire, hitting him in the abdomen and leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody.