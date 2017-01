Man critical after West Englewood shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and back Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened about 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 64th Street, and he was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Police.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, but police said it was thought to be gang-related.