Man, 18, critically hurt in Marquette Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking at 8:37 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Rockwell when two people came out of an alley on the east side of the street, walked up to him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then ran away through the alley.

The man suffered seven gunshot wounds to his back, arm, leg and torso, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.