Police: Man killed in Norwood Park crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 1:26 a.m., he was driving a black car south in the 6100 block of North Elston when the vehicle hit a median, then hit a light pole, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Police said his car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.