Man critically hurt in Woodlawn shooting

A man was critically hurt early Sunday in a Woodlawn neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was shot in the torso at 1:38 a.m. in the 400 block of South Champlain, according to Chicago Police.

He was in critical condition at Stroger hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating, and no suspects were in custody.