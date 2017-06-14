Man critically injured in Logan Square crash

A man was critically injured Wednesday night in a Logan Square neighborhood crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. as the 24-year-old sped west in the 2600 block of West Logan Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

He lost control of the 1993 Honda coupe he was driving and crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, police said. He then sideswiped a Mazda coupe and crashed into a tree

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

The crash was under investigation Wednesday night.