Man critically injured in unincorporated Antioch crash

A 58-year-old man was critically injured in a crash Friday morning near north suburban Antioch.

Emergency crews were sent about 10:20 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Route 45 and Edwards Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a 2010 Kia Forte with extensive damage and an injured man inside, the sheriff’s office said. The Wildwood resident was extricated from the Kia and taken by helicopter to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Investigators said the Kia was driving south on Route 45 when the driver lost control, the car left the road and struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said. The crash was being investigated by the sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.