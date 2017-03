Man critically injured in Washington Park crash

A man was critically injured in a crash early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was driving at 12:14 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Michigan when his vehicle struck several other vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a head injury and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available early Wednesday.