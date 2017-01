Man critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot multiple times — in the hand, arm and leg — at 5:59 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available from police.