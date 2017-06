Man critically wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Troy at 1:07 p.m. when two males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head, shoulder and back and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The suspects ran away after the shooting.