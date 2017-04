Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in the face and body at 12:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Langley, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.