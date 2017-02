Man critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 31-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.