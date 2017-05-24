Man critically wounded in Gage Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 54th Street at 12:52 p.m. when the driver of a red minivan got out of his vehicle and fired three shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the upper right back and left hip, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Police said the victim is a documented gang member.