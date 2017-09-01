Police: Man dead after Hermosa shooting

A man was killed after being shot multiple times Monday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at 7:44 p.m. and found a man in his late teens, early 20s, unresponsive lying in the 1600 block of North Keystone with gunshot wounds to his body and head, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.