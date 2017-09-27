Man critically wounded in Longwood Manor shooting

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the 35-year-old was shot four times in the chest and once in his shoulder in the 1200 block of West 96th Street, according to Chicago Police. He was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition after first being taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park by friends.

Witnesses were uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.