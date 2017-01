Man critically wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. as the 20-year-old man was driving east on 72nd Street, according to Chicago Police. Someone inside a white Ford Explorer traveling west on 72nd Street fired shots as the two vehicles crossed paths at Washtenaw Avenue.

The 20-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.