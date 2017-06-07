Man critically wounded in Near West Side shooting

Chicago Police marker to a gun casing (top right) work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-TimesChicago Police work the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of south Rockwell reports of three people shot. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the Near West Side neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was shot in the head at 2:58 p.m. in the 200 block of South Western, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.