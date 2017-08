Man critically wounded in Pilsen shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened at 1:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot in the face and abdomen and taken in critical condition to a hospital, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.