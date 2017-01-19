Man critically wounded in shooting at Calumet Park bar

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a bar in south suburban Calumet Park.

A large fight broke out at Diamonds Sports Bar & Grill at 1413 W. 127th St. about 8:05 p.m., Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann said. People began scrambling and running toward the exits.

One man, 34, went outside to the patio, then went back inside and saw a gunman fire several shots, Mann said.

He was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he remains in critical condition, Mann said.

No one else was injured, the chief said.

Calumet Park police are investigating.