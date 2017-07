Man critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with a female about 2:10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Coles when the female pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.