Man critically wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The 35-year-old victim was standing in the 5100 block of South Indiana at 12:32 p.m. when a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo with tinted windows pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right side of the neck and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Monte Carlo drove away north on Indiana after the shooting.