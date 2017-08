Man critically wounded in West Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a West Englewood neighborhood drive-by shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was standing outside with a group of people about 1:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Paulina when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.