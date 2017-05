Man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot Wednesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 9:51 p.m, the 29-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West 119th Street when he heard gunshots and was struck in this chest, abdomen and right shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.