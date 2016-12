Man critically wounded in West Pullman stabbing

A man was critically wounded in a stabbing Saturday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was stabbed in the back, neck and chest in a domestic incident about 5:05 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Sangamon, Chicago Police said. He was in critical condition, but it wasn’t immediately known where he was taken for treatment.

Police said a person was in custody and charges were pending.