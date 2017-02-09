Man critically wounded, woman hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was critically wounded and a woman was hurt early Saturday in a West Side West Garfield Park drive-by shooting.

They were standing outside at 2:34 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Wilcox when a white Jeep drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 27, was shot in the stomach and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 26-year-old woman also taken to Stroger, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. She was in good condition.