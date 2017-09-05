Man dead, 2 wounded in Monday shootings in Chicago

A man was killed and at least two other people were wounded in shootings Monday on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be in his mid-20s, was gunned down at 7:42 p.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Someone walked up to the man and opened fire, striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available as the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release information on the fatality.

At 9:18 p.m., a 28-year-old man was wounded in a South Side Gresham neighborhood shooting. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 81st Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 8:42 p.m. in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. An 18-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 10100 block of South Avenue N when another male approached and shot him in the head, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which six people were killed and at least 26 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.