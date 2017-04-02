Man dead after fire in Spring Grove home

A man is believed to have died from smoke inhalation during a fire Friday night at a home in northwest suburban Spring Grove, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called at 5:48 p.m. to a fire at a two-story, single-family home at 9810 Hunters Drive, according to the Spring Grove Fire Protection District. Flames were showing outside the home and a neighbor was attempting to douse them with water from a hose.

Due to the amount of smoke and heat inside the home, firefighters believed the fire was burning for some time when they arrived, the fire protection district said. The home was located in a rural area without fire hydrants and fire departments from surrounding towns, including in southern Wisconsin, were called to bring water and provide support.

When the fire was out, the body of Erik K. Whalen-Pedersen, 61, of Spring Grove was found inside the home, the McHenry County coroner’s office said. An autopsy on Saturday found evidence he suffered smoke and soot inhalation. A final ruling on the cause and manner of his death was pending further investigation.

The fire was believed to have started inside the home, but the cause was still under investigation Saturday, the fire protection district said. Damage to the home was estimated at more than $150,000.