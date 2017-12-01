Man dead, another wounded in West Side shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three men were in a vehicle heading east in the 4500 block of West Lexington at 9:47 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

A backseat passenger, 21, and a front seat passenger, 23, were both shot in the head, police said. The driver, 26, was not injured, and he drove the victims to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The younger man, identified as Brandon H. Jones, was pronounced dead at West Suburban at 10:07 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Jones lived in the 1100 block of North Latrobe.

The older man’s condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.