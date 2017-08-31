Man dies 10 days after West Town crash

A man died 10 days after he was involved in a crash in the West Town neighborhood.

A motorcycle and a vehicle crashed at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 19 at Chicago and May, according to Chicago Police.

Michael John Westby, 33, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a bicyclist, but police said Westby was riding a motorcycle. His death was ruled an accident.

The other driver stayed at the scene, police said. It was not known Thursday morning if any tickets had been issued.