Man dies 2 months after being struck by vehicle on West Side

A man died Monday, two months after he was struck by a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Jose Rodriguez, 52, was struck by a vehicle on July 15 in the 2900 block of West Cermak Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rodriguez, who lived in the same neighborhood, died at Kindred Chicago Central Hospital at 6:50 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of complications of head injuries from a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian, and his death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the crash.