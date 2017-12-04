Man dies 2 weeks after being shot in West Englewood

A 21-year-old man died Sunday — two weeks after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found Eric Kellum with a gunshot wound to his head about 2:45 a.m. March 26 in the 7000 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Kellum was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Kellum, who lived in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.