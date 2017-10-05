Man dies 3 days after being struck by car in South Chicago

A 73-year-old man died Tuesday, three days after he was struck by a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Salvadore Vitela, of Hammond, Indiana, was crossing at an intersection in the 8100 block of South Yates on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Yates, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Vitela was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle, Jean Leonard, drove off after the crash, and later turned himself in at the South Chicago District station, police said.

Leonard was charged with failing to give information or render aid, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian.