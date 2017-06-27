Man dies 3 days after he was shot in Humboldt Park

A 23-year-old man died Tuesday — three days after being wounded in a Humbolt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

Hakeem Howard, of the Englewood neighborhood, was shot in his abdomen just before 10 a.m. Saturday by someone who walked up to him and began firing in the 3800 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

Howard was the third person to be shot in about as many hours Saturday morning during a spree of violence in the neighborhood.

Another man was shot about 8:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Harding, while another man walked into Norwegian American Hospital about 6:45 a.m. after he was shot in the 1300 block of North Pulaski.

Forty-six people were shot — and four died — last weekend in city gun violence.