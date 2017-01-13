Man dies 3 days after North Side shooting

A man was shot in the head early Sunday in an alley in the 5600 block of North Western. | NVP News

A man who died three days after being shot early Sunday on the North Side has been identified.

Officers responding about 1:40 a.m. to a call of a person shot found 21-year-old Umair Ullah lying in an alley in the 5600 block of North Western, according to Chicago Police.

Ullah was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the face. His death was ruled a homicide.