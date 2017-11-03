Man dies 3 months after he was shot in Gresham

A 23-year-old man died a little over three months after he was shot last year in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Alex Strong was one of three people wounded in an afternoon drive-by shooting on Nov. 26, 2016 in the 8700 block of South Wood, according to Chicago Police.

Strong and two other men — ages 23 and 26 — were struck by bullets when someone fired at them from a black SUV, police said. Strong was sitting inside a vehicle when he was shot in his head. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A police source said Strong was stabilized at Christ and taken to a long-term care facility.

On Friday, Strong was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Saturday found he died of complications from a gunshot wound to his neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation, police said Saturday. No one was in custody for the shooting.