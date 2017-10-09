Man dies, 3-year-old girl among those injured in west suburban crash

A man died and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured Saturday afternoon in a west suburban crash.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2003 Acura west on Scott Road in unincorporated Sugar Grove, when he drove through a stop sign and crashed into a 2000 Chevy Venture at the intersection with Harter Road, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Traffic on Harter did not have a stop sign.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His identity was not immediately released as authorities were still notifying his next of kin.

The back seat passenger, the 3-year-old daughter of the front seat passenger, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora then flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said. She was seated in a child seat.

The front seat passenger, a 29-year-old Bartlett woman, was also taken to Mercy, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, a 55-year-old man, and passenger, a 60-year-old woman, of the Chevy were taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva.

All four people were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No citations had been issued, and it had not been determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, officials said. The crash was under investigation.