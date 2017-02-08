Man dies 5 days after East Garfield Park shooting

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday, five days after he was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Kenyon Hill was in the 700 block of North Lawndale about 2:25 p.m. Thursday when someone shot him in the face, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About five minutes later, police were led to a home in the 500 block of North Hamlin, where witnesses said a possible suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside.

A SWAT team was on scene until about 7:15 p.m., when police were given consent to search the residence and nobody was found inside, police said.

Hill, of the same neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.