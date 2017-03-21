Man dies a year and a half after West Side crash

A 26-year-old man who was injured in a West Side crash a year and a half ago died of his injuries Monday.

Arteze Wilson was involved in a September 2015 crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilson, who was living at the Ballard Nursing Homes in Des Plaines, died at 4:58 a.m. Monday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of complications from injuries he suffered in the collision, and his death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police couldn’t immediately provide information about the crash.