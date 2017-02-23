Man dies after being struck by car during argument on NW Side

A man died a day after he was struck by a car while arguing with another driver about a traffic crash Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

Jonathan Gonzalez, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Impala about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday when he was involved in a crash with a white car near Belmont and Cumberland avenues, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He got out of this vehicle and was arguing with the other driver, when the driver sped away and struck him, police said. The vehicle then drove west on Belmont Avenue.

Gonzales was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by the car and his death was ruled an accident.

The case was under investigation my the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit.