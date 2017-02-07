Man dies after being struck by car in Hammond hit-and-run

A man died Saturday night after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Hammond, Indiana.

Shortly after 9 p.m., he was walking west across Columbia Avenue north of 164th Street when he was struck by a car that was traveling south on Columbia at the time, according to Hammond police.

The car, described as a black early 2000s Lincoln, possibly a Zephyr, then sped away from the scene westbound on 164th, police said.

The man, identified as 59-year-old J. Guadalupe Becerra Medina, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:20 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Medina, who lived in Hammond, suffered blunt force trauma in the crash, but his manner of death was pending further studies, the coroner’s office said.

Police said the Lincoln should have front-passenger-side damage, including damage to the passenger headlight.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at either (219) 852-2940 or (219) 660-0018.