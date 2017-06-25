Man dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Indiana

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday in northwest Indiana.

Dareionte Stevenson, 25, was struck by a vehicle at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 57th Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Stevenson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found that he died of multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by the vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

Stevenson lived in Gary, Indiana, less than five miles from where he was struck, the medical examiner’s office said.