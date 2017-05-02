Man dies after being hit in head at North Side construction site

A man died after he was struck in the head by a falling object on Saturday at a construction site on the North Side.

About 1 p.m., Roman Iatsyn, 59, was working at a construction site in the 2400 block of North Clybourn when he was struck in the head by a falling object, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Iatsyn, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma after being struck in the head.