Man dies after being trapped under vehicle in Crete

A man died Thursday evening after being trapped under a vehicle in south suburban Crete.

Randall B. Wates, 59, was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m. Thursday at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He had been trapped underneath a vehicle in the 400 block of West Elms in Crete. He lived in the same block.

An autopsy Friday found he died from traumatic asphyxia, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.