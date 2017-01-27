Man dies after crash outside Caterpillar plant near Joliet

A Palos Hills man died Thursday afternoon after a crash outside the Caterpillar building in southwest suburban Joliet Township, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:42 p.m. to a crash outside the building at 2200 Channahon Drive, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, emergency personnel were administering CPR to 56-year-old Timothy Veverka, who worked a sub-contractor at the plant.

Veverka was in the parking lot leaving work when he lost control of his Toyota Prius and drove through a chain link fence, the sheriff’s office said. Other employees saw the crash and attempted CPR until emergency vehicles arrived.

Veverka was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Will County coroner’s office could not immediately confirm the fatality.