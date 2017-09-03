Man dies after falling 6 floors from Near North Side building

A man fell six floors from a parking garage in the Near North Side neighborhood and died Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

He fell about 2:30 p.m. from the parking garage in the 700 block of North State Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A police source said his death was a possible suicide.

Authorities did not release his identify Thursday night.