Man dies after falling off dirt bike at Joliet Motorsports

A man died after falling off a dirt bike during a race Friday at Joliet Motorsports in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Kenneth Vandevelde, 45, of Mazon, was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Vandevelde was the driver of a motorized dirt bike in a race at Joliet Motorsports, 27950 Kelly Rd. in Wilmington, and was seen falling off the bike, the coroner’s office said.

Preliminary autopsy results Saturday did not reveal any injuries, but did reveal a heart condition, the coroner’s office said. Final cause and manner of death will be determined on later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.